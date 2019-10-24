Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers Europa League draw with Porto

Rangers held Porto to a 1-1 draw in Portugal in their Europe League Group G clash on Thursday night, and manager Steven Gerrard’s side would have felt they could have returned home with a victory.
The hosts took the lead through Luis Diaz in the 36th minute, but the Light Blues drew level through Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos just right before the break.
Neither side could find a winner during the second-half, and Rangers have goalkeeper Allan McGregor to thank for a brilliant double save to deny Moussa Marega and Francisco Soares in the closing minutes of the clash.
Both sides each had 50% of the possession, with Porto registering 10 shots and hitting the target four times.
Rangers registered nine shots and hit the target twice but could have scored more had Porto’s goalie Agustin Marchesin not superbly saved Morelos’ header from seven yards later on in the game.
Celtic legend Chris Sutton was impressed with the Gers’ performance, and here is how he reacted to it on Twitter:
Good performance from Rangers… deserved more
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 24, 2019
Having won one, drawn one and lost another, Rangers (four points) are currently behind Young Boys (six points) in the group and ahead of Porto on goal difference.
Feyenoord have three points, and there is all to play for when the second legs kick off.