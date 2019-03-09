Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers’ draw against Hibernian

Popular pundit Chris Sutton has given his immediate reaction to Rangers’ draw against Hibernian.
The Scottish outfit were held to a 1-1 draw away from home and Sutton suggests that their title race might just be over after that result. Although the fans might not like that, but it does seem like a harsh reality for Rangers right now.
He shared his thoughts on Twitter after the game.
His tweet read:” Hibs 1-1 Rangers… Kamberi perfect Swiss timing to cancel out a superb Candeias strike… is that Steven Gerrard’s Rangers title challenge over??”.
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 8, 2019
Rangers could find themselves ten points behind leaders Celtic once the Hoops have played their game in hand.
Making up that kind of deficit at this stage of the season seems very unlikely, especially against a team of Celtic’s quality.
It will be interesting to see how Rangers approach the remainder of the season now.
Steven Gerrard should start planning for next year and give the young players a chance.
Rangers have had an impressive season under Steven Gerrard this year and they will be hoping to go up a level next season.
The former Liverpool player has turned them into a well-organised outfit and if they can add some cutting edge in attack, they can really push Celtic for the title next year.