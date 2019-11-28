Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers’ draw against Feyenoord

Rangers picked up a 2-2 draw away from home to Feyenoord in the Europa League earlier.
Alfredo Morelos scored twice to earn a valuable point for Steven Gerrard’s side.
The Scottish giants were trailing in the game but the Colombian striker brought them on level terms in the second half. He scored again shortly after to give the visitors a well-deserved lead.
The hosts fought back to claim a draw in front of their own fans.
Popular pundit Chris Sutton has reacted to Rangers’ performance on Twitter. He also hailed Morelos’ goals from earlier today.
His tweet read: “Good performance second half from Rangers decent result and still in their hands. Morelos headers outstanding”.
Qualification to the next round is still very much in Rangers’ own hands and Gerrard can be satisfied with his team’s performance away from home.
Rangers have been formidable in the European games this season and much of that is down to Gerrard’s impressive tactical acumen.
The Ibrox outfit will be looking to progress further into the competition and end their quest for silverware this season.
The fans will be delighted with their side’s fighting spirit and they will be hoping for more of the same in the coming weeks.