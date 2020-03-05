Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers’ defeat vs Hamilton

Rangers crashed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership last night.
A second-half goal from David Moyo sealed the three points for the visitors.
Steven Gerrard will be bitterly disappointed with his team’s performance and it is safe to say that they have now conceded the title to Celtic.
The Hoops pulled further clear at the top of the table despite dropping points on the night. Rangers failed to capitalize on Celtic’s draw.
Popular pundit and former Celtic player Chris Sutton has now reacted to Rangers’ defeat on Twitter.
His tweet read:
Remarkable night… Celtic show some balls against impressive Livingston to get a point… Rangers lacking balls again and lose at home to Hamilton… the league looks academical now…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 4, 2020
Rangers are now 13 points behind Celtic and they will have to focus their attention towards the Europa League now.
Steven Gerrard’s side have nothing to play for domestically and it will be interesting to see how they perform in Europe.
The Ibrox outfit will be disappointed with how their title challenge has collapsed this season. At one point, they put Celtic under immense pressure. However, their inconsistency has cost them dearly.
Last night’s defeat to Hamilton highlighted everything that is wrong with Rangers right now. They conceded a comical goal and then lacked the mental fortitude needed to bounce back.