Chris Sutton reacts to Newcastle’s win over Manchester United

Newcastle picked up an impressive 1-0 win over Manchester United at home yesterday.
Matty Longstaff scored the only goal of the game on the 72nd minute from outside of the box.
Steve Bruce’s men were in desperate need of a morale boost the win over United will have given them immense confidence.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can build on this now and put together a good run of results.
Bruce switched his tactics for the game after he realized that the players are finding it difficult to adapt to his methods. His flexibility has paid off immediately and the result will certainly lift the fans and the players as well.
The Newcastle boss used a tactic similar to that of Rafa Benitez’s, during the Spaniard’s time at the club.
Popular pundit Chris Sutton has lavished praise on Newcastle and Steve Bruce for the performance and the result.
He took to Twitter to highlight the organisation and determination shown by the Magpies against Manchester United.
His tweet read:
Well done Steve Bruce thoroughly deserved 👏👏Organised and disciplined performance from Newcastle… if Rafa’s team had produced that everyone would be saying he’s a brilliant tactician…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 6, 2019