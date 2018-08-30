Chris Sutton reacts to Moussa Dembele transfer links

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele has been linked with a move away from the club in the recent days.
The Frenchman is apparently a target for Ligue 1 clubs Marseille and Lyon.
Manager Brendan Rodgers has recently confirmed that Celtic are not keen on selling the player this summer and BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton has now reacted to that statement.
The former Celtic player has sent out a message to the Celtic boss through Twitter.
His tweet read: “Brendan says “we don’t want Moussa to leave” …. don’t let him go then…”.
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 29, 2018
Celtic have had a poor start to the season by their standards and they will need their best players to get them out of the slump. Losing Dembele now would be catastrophic for the Scottish champions.
It will be interesting to see what happens if a significant bid comes in for the player. Dembele might want to make the step up and that could force Celtic’s hand.
With Boyata unsettled, Celtic cannot afford another distraction now. Keeping Dembele is a must for them if they want to have a successful season.