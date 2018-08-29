Chris Sutton reacts to Lyon’s interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is reportedly attracting interest from French giants Lyon and Marseille.
Both the clubs are keen to sign him before Friday’s transfer deadline and are ready to submit a hefty offer to lure the 22-year-old away from Parkhead.
According to reports from the Daily Record, Lyon are eyeing a £15 million-plus bid to land the Celtic striker. They have made an enquiry to Hoops’ chiefs about Dembele’s availability.
Former Celtic striker, club hero, and now a popular football pundit, Chris Sutton, has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote – “can’t happen”.
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 29, 2018
Sutton is absolutely spot on here. Celtic don’t want to sell their prized asset this summer, but Lyon would still like to make Celtic rethink their transfer strategy with a big money bid.
According to the Scottish Sun, Marseille are in the hunt too and they are locked in a battle with Lyon to prise Dembele away from Celtic Park.
The French striker hasn’t agitated a move but is not entirely averse to returning to his homeland either. With only a few days left for the window to slam shut, Celtic cannot afford to sell their prized asset without signing a proper replacement.