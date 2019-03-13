Chris Sutton reacts to Declan Rice’ England call up

Former Celtic ace and BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has reacted to Declan Rice’s inclusion in the England squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers.
The West Ham star recently switched allegiance to the Three Lions and his recent form seems to have convinced Southgate to give him his England debut.
It will be interesting to see if he starts the next England game. Sutton tweeted that Rice completely deserves the call up.
Declan Rice in…very well deserved 👏👏 https://t.co/LMwhipNLiy
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 13, 2019
Rice has been in fantastic form for Manuel Pellegrini’s side this season and he will certainly improve England as a team.
He is excellent at shielding the back four and he will also allow the creative players to play with more freedom.
Southgate is putting together a young and talented core ahead of the Euros and Declan Rice could be instrumental to his plans.
There is no doubt that England needed a solid defensive midfielder like him. He is certainly an upgrade on Eric Dier.
The Spurs ace is a good player but Rice is a better reader of the game and he is defensively more reliable. The youngster has started to add goals to his game as well and that can only benefit the side.