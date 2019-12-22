Chris Sutton reacts to Chelsea win vs Tottenham on Twitter

Former Celtic striker turned popular football pundit Chris Sutton has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction following Chelsea’s win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the Premier League.
Frank Lampard’ side won 2-0 against Spurs in the London derby with Brazilian winger Willian scoring both the goals. It was a comfortable victory for the Blues against Jose Mourinho’s side but the game was overshadowed by alleged racist behaviour aimed at Antonio Rudiger.
Sutton was heavily impressed with how Chelsea played and especially with Willian who he thinks was the best player on the pitch.
Chelsea superb today… Willian best player on pitch. Lampard outsmarting his former teacher 👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 22, 2019
Rudiger was involved in the incident that saw Tottenham forward Son Heung-min being sent off. Son raised his boot in a clash with the German centre-back, and the decision was made following a video assistant referee review.
Son has to go…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 22, 2019
The defeat will come as a big disappointment for Spurs. However, more than the result, it was the manner of the defeat that should hurt the fans.
Chelsea’s victory strengthened their grip on fourth place, while Spurs remained in seventh place – six points adrift of the fourth spot.
Spurs kept 45% of possession and attempted five shots of which they managed to keep only one on target, according to BBC Sport.
Chelsea, on the other hand, enjoyed 55% of possession and attempted 13 shots of which they managed to keep three on target, according to BBC Sport.