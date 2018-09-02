Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s win over Rangers

Celtic picked up a 1-0 win over Rangers in the Old Firm Derby earlier today.
A well-worked goal from Olivier Ntcham ensured a vital win for Celtic over their bitter rivals.
The Scottish champions were in need of a morale boost and the win could not have been better timed.
The fans were frustrated after the deadline day departure of Moussa Dembele and this win will lift the spirits around the club.
Rangers did well to keep the score at 1-0 but they were also lucky with a few decisions. McGregor could have been sent off for his kick on Ajer.
The home side dominated the game from start to finish and Gerrard won’t be happy with his side’s performance today.
Rangers came into this game unbeaten and they will be disappointed to have ended that run against their bitter rivals.
Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has reacted to the result on Twitter. He believes Celtic were very impressive today and he also questioned Gerrard for his lack of graciousness.
He tweeted:
.@btsportfootball Credit to both teams👏👏 Great watch ⚽️ The truth is though it was a 1-0 pummelling ⚽️ Ntchampagne goal worthy of winning any game👏👏 Celtic very impressive 👊⚽️
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) September 2, 2018
Gerrard “ the referee cost us” … I thought it was a foul but McGregor should have gone as well! Bottom line Celtic walloped Rangers..Gerrard should have been more gracious and given Celtic more credit..
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) September 2, 2018