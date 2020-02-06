Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s win over Motherwell

Celtic picked up a 4-0 win away from home in the Scottish Premiership last night.
Odsonne Edouard scored a brace for the Hoops and he was joined on the scoresheet by Leigh Griffiths and Callum McGregor as well.
Neil Lennon’s side are sitting comfortably at the top of the table right now and the manager will be delighted with the performance of his players.
Celtic were dominant throughout the game and they deserved to win with ease.
It will be interesting to see if they can continue this form until the end of the season. Although Rangers are pushing them in the title race, the Hoops are firmly in control.
Former Celtic star and popular pundit Chris Sutton has reacted to Celtic’s win on Twitter and he has heaped praise on the young Odsonne Edouard as well.
Sutton thinks that Edouard is the closest thing to Larsson. He also tweeted that the Celtic ace is unselfish and lethal in front of goal.
Celtic brilliant tonight… some of the football tonight breathtaking ⚽️Edouard the closest thing to Larsson I’ve seen in a Celtic jersey… so unselfish, a team player, deadly finisher👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 5, 2020
Edouard will be delighted to hear these comments from club legends and he will be working harder to improve as a player.
The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season and he has 24 goals to his name already.