Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s win over AIK

Celtic picked up a comfortable 4-1 win over AIK last night.
Neil Lennon will be delighted with his team’s performance in an important European game and he will be hoping for more of the same this weekend.
Celtic take on Rangers in the Old Firm Derby this week and they will be desperate for a big win.
It will be interesting to see how they perform against the Ibrox giants in the league.
Popular pundit and former Celtic star Chris Sutton has lavished praise on the Hoops for their performance last night.
He tweeted that it was a strong performance from the Scottish giants.
Well played Celtic tonight spanking Stockholm 4-1… strong performance 👏👏Let’s hope Edouard is fit for Sunday though… big call not to take him off earlier ⚽️
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 29, 2019
Celtic will be hoping to win the title once again this year and these are the games that could help them build the confidence and momentum. A win over Rangers this week would set the tempo for them.
The Hoops have the players for the big occasions and it will be interesting to see how far Rangers have developed over the summer.
Gerrard has brought in new players and the team from last season should perform better as well. They have had more time to adapt to their manager’s style now.