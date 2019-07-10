Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s victory over FK Sarajevo

Celtic overcame an early scare to secure a 3-1 win over FK Sarajevo in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying first round.
The Bosnia and Herzegovina side took a shock lead through Mirko Oremus in the 28th minute after the visitors failed to defend a corner, but it took Celtic just seven minutes to restore parity as Mikey Johnston hammered in a shot from 22 yards.
Odsonne Edouard and Scott Sinclair secured the Hoops a valuable victory in the second-half with goals in the 50th and 85th minute respectively, and manager Neil Lennon can look forward to next Wednesday’s return-leg in positive mood following the solid comeback.
The Scottish giants have all but progressed to the second round of Champions League qualifying, and club legend Chris Sutton has delivered his verdict on the game.
Very composed and mature performance from Celtic. Important for Neil Lennon to get off to winning ways… job well done👏👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) July 9, 2019
After missing out on the Champions League group stage last season following their loss to AEK Athens in the third qualifying round, Celtic will be wary against every of their opponents this time out, and all eyes will be on Lennon as he attempts to take them to the elite European competition.