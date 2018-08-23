Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s draw in the Europa League

Former Celtic player Chris Sutton has reacted to club’s draw against FK Suduva in the Europa League tonight.

The BT Sport pundit tweeted that his former side conceded a cheap goal and there was no fluency in attack.

The Scottish giants were held 1-1 away from home and although it might not seem like a bad result, the performance was far from convincing.

Celtic have been struggling since the start of the campaign and there were hardly any positives tonight apart from the away goal.

Olivier Ntcham gave his side the perfect start with an early goal but the home team equalized through Ovidijus Verbickas.

Celtic were far too casual at the back and they lacked urgency in the attack. It is evident that Brendan Rodgers’ men are in need of new signings and it will be interesting to see whether they decide to invest before the window closes.

The absence of Boyata has cost Celtic badly in defence and Rodgers has failed to bring in the likes of Denayer and McKenna. Both players were linked with a move to Celtic this summer.

Celtic must look to strengthen their squad if they want to win silverware this season and time is running out.

