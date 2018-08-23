Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s draw in the Europa League

Former Celtic player Chris Sutton has reacted to club’s draw against FK Suduva in the Europa League tonight.
The BT Sport pundit tweeted that his former side conceded a cheap goal and there was no fluency in attack.
I suppose a draw is ok and an important away goal but it’s all a bit underwhelming so far this season.. cheap goal against once again and not the fluency yet in forward areas…your thoughts??
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 23, 2018
The Scottish giants were held 1-1 away from home and although it might not seem like a bad result, the performance was far from convincing.
Celtic have been struggling since the start of the campaign and there were hardly any positives tonight apart from the away goal.
Olivier Ntcham gave his side the perfect start with an early goal but the home team equalized through Ovidijus Verbickas.
Celtic were far too casual at the back and they lacked urgency in the attack. It is evident that Brendan Rodgers’ men are in need of new signings and it will be interesting to see whether they decide to invest before the window closes.
The absence of Boyata has cost Celtic badly in defence and Rodgers has failed to bring in the likes of Denayer and McKenna. Both players were linked with a move to Celtic this summer.
Celtic must look to strengthen their squad if they want to win silverware this season and time is running out.
Here are some of the fan responses to Sutton’s tweet.
Another terrible performance no structure lack of ideas and a manager who looks clueless in Europe
— Steven Reilly (@StevenReilly84) August 23, 2018
Not just in the defence there problems but central midfield has been missing all season so far
— SupremeLeader ™ (@KevinSinclair94) August 23, 2018
Celtic only really have 2 wee issues at the moment as far as I can see
1. Defending against any type of attack
2. Breaking down a defence that is in any way organised
Apart from that all is well Chris!
😬😬😬😬😬
— Eddie Cassidy (@edcassidycomedy) August 23, 2018
Incredibly worried about #Celtic at the moment. Something has gone massively wrong in the summer. We are reaping 3 year’s worth of terrible scouting, horrible recruitment and an absolute shambles in defensive and set piece coaching.
— (((Dom Oliver))) (@DominicOliver82) August 23, 2018
Rodgers needs to get a finger out and get these players playing again. Not the board’s fault for this one.
— John Shields (@Shieldsy77) August 23, 2018
over casual, a think double trebles went to some of there heads. need to get back to baiscs and putting the graft in again. especially having they hi vis tops on tonight.
— Thomas O’Sullivan (@tamosullivan88) August 23, 2018
No end product up front. Atrocious at the back and an obvious lack of leadership. Time for new faces in the team, it’s a must.
— Tony (@TonyDonaldson87) August 23, 2018