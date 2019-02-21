Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s defeat against Valencia

Former player Chris Sutton has reacted to Celtic’s defeat against Valencia in the Europa League.

The Scottish champions crashed out of the competition after losing 3-0 on aggregate. However, their performance was quite good at the Mestalla today.

Despite losing 2-0 at home in the first leg, Celtic refused to give up and they caused all sorts of problems for the La Liga side.

If Toljan hadn’t been sent off in the first half, Celtic could have easily got something out of today’s game.

Celtic were patient and hardworking throughout the game. They managed to create quite a few half chances but the finishing touch was lacking.

Sutton has hailed the Hoops’ performance today on his Twitter account.

He tweeted: “Celtic gutsy until the end. Out of Europe Valencia 1-0 Celtic…Pride, desire and passion for the shirt tonight.”

 

Rodgers and the fans will be delighted with the spirit and character shown by the players.

Celtic will be looking to focus on the league now. They are leading the title race right now and they will be expected to defend their domestic crown.

