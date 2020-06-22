Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic decision as Jonny Hayes close to joining Aberdeen

According to reports from Sky Sports, Jonny Hayes will undergo a medical at his former club Aberdeen on Monday afternoon.

The Irish winger was also targeted by Dundee United following his release by Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic.





Hayes played with Aberdeen from 2012-2017, winning the League Cup in 2014, before moving to Celtic for a reported fee of £1m.

The 32-year-old became a free agent after leaving Celtic at the end of the 2019-20 season following the expiry of his contract.

Former Celtic striker turned popular football pundit Chris Sutton has reacted to his news on social networking site Twitter.

The former Celtic hero is surprised that the Bhoys decided to let the winger go and join their rival side.

Sutton praised Hayes for his effort and contribution to Celtic. He feels that the winger played with passion for Celtic, and has never let the team down.

Surprised Celtic didn’t hold on to him but good luck to Johnny Hayes on his return to Aberdeen… always gave his all in a Celtic jersey and never let the team down. Decent business for Aberdeen. — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) June 22, 2020

According to reports from BBC Sport, Hayes is expected to sign at Pittodrie this week. Aberdeen have lost around £5m-£10m in revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, the arrival of Hayes looks like decent business.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has stated earlier this month that he would be looking to add new players to his squad this summer, and signing a new winger looks a priority.