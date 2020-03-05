Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s 2-2 draw vs Livingston

Celtic managed to secure a 2-2 draw away from home to Livingston last night.
The Hoops did well to come back from 2-1 down to secure a point in added time. Tom Rogic scored the late goal to save the blushes for Neil Lennon’s side.
Although Celtic would have expected to win the game at the start, Lennon won’t be too disappointed with the result in the end. Livingston played really well and they deserved the draw.
Celtic showed character to fight back and grind out a result against a tough opponent on a tough night.
They are now 13 points clear at the top of the table after Rangers succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Hamilton. Despite dropping points to Livingston, Celtic still managed to increase their lead at the top of the table and the fans will be delighted.
Former star and pundit Chris Sutton has shared his reaction to the result on social media.
He tweeted:
Remarkable night… Celtic show some balls against impressive Livingston to get a point… Rangers lacking balls again and lose at home to Hamilton… the league looks academical now…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 4, 2020
Celtic have the title firmly in their grasp now and they will be looking to finish the season strongly now. They also have the chance to win the Scottish Cup and Lennon will be determined to go all the way in that competition as well.