Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic win vs Partick Thistle on Twitter

Former Celtic player turned popular football pundit Chris Sutton says that the Bhoys have shown “good character” as they bounced back from an ignominious Champions League qualifier exit with a thumping 3-1 win over Partick Thistle in the Betford Cup on Saturday.
Celtic, who won back to back domestic trebles under Brendan Rodgers, will once again be focusing on dominating all domestic competitions following their Champions League exit.
Brendan Rodgers’ side took an early lead through Leigh Griffiths. Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo levelled for the hosts with 17 minutes left.
Just when it seemed like Celtic were under immense pressure once again, the Bhoys showed great character and two goals in two minutes from Moussa Dembele and Tom Rogic took the game away.
Sutton has delivered an instant verdict on social networking site Twitter on Celtic’s win over Thistle, saying the treble is still possible for the Hoops this season.
.@btsportfootball Treble on anyone??? Thistle 1-3 Celtic⚽️ Griffiths, Dembele and Rogic… good character shown after Athens disappointment ⚽️
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 18, 2018
The result also meant that Rodgers has avoided a third consecutive defeat, while he kept his perfect win record in domestic cup games since taking charge of Celtic.
Celtic were a constant threat throughout the match, with Olivier Ntcham, Scott Sinclair all coming close to scoring. The Bhoys enjoyed 61% of possession, registered 17 shots of which they managed to keep 10 on target, according to BBC Sport.