Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic win vs Hamilton on Twitter

Celtic maintained their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership after they earned a 1-0 victory against Hamilton Academical on Saturday.
James Forrest scored the only goal of the match in the opening four minutes, as Celtic won their fifth league game of the season.
Former Celtic striker turned popular football pundit Chris Sutton took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the match. He tweeted:
.@btsportfootball Celtic not fantastic on the plastic but an important 3 points⚽️⚽️⚽️
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) September 14, 2019
Celtic were not at their best today but the Bhoys did enough to pick up all three points.
Debutant Mohamed Elyounoussi made a strong impact and it was from his cross early in a first half Forrest scored.
Forrest crashed a shot off the crossbar after the break but Hamilton did well to prevent the Hoops for increasing the lead.
They made life increasingly difficult for the champions and created a couple of good chances.
Celtic enjoyed 73% of possession during the game, and registered 12 shots of which they managed to keep only two on target.
With this result, the Hoops have now increased their lead at the top with Rangers to six points. The Gers will face Livingston later in the day.