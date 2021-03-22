Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic draw against Rangers

Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Alfredo Morelos scored in the first half as the two sides ended up sharing the spoils.





The Hoops avoided a clean sweep against the Ibrox outfit. Rangers managed to beat Celtic twice this season, and they would have expected to make it three-in-a-row.

Steven Gerrard’s side are 20 points clear of the Hoops after yesterday’s draw.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has reacted to the result on Twitter, and he pointed out two key weaknesses for the Hoops to resolve.

At least Celtic stopped a clean sweep. What did we learn. Celtic knocked it around ok but weren’t clinical enough and still can’t defend set pieces… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 21, 2021

Celtic will hope to improve on these weaknesses during the summer transfer window and come back strongly next season.

The Hoops are expected to appoint a permanent manager at the end of the campaign, and the new manager will have to ensure that the team is capable of challenging for the Scottish Premiership title.

A club of Celtic’s stature cannot afford to miss out on a league title in back-to-back seasons, and the club hierarchy must back the new manager in the transfer market.

