Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic and Rangers results on Twitter

24 January, 2019 Celtic, Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers suffered a 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership clash away from Ibrox on Wednesday.

The Gers new January signing Jermain Defoe scored 12 minutes into his Rangers debut. However, the home side restored parity 10 minutes later when Eammon Brophy scored, robbing Joe Worrall, before finishing sharply.

In the second half, Jordan Jones scored the winner against the club he will join this summer, to earn all three points for Kilmarnock.

With that defeat, Rangers are now three points behind Celtic who won 4-0 against St Mirren.

Former Celtic striker turned football pundit Chris Sutton took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:

New January signing Oliver Burke, on loan from West Bromwich Albion, scored twice for the Bhoys. Scott Sinclair scored from a penalty in the first half, before substitute Timothy Weah completed the scoring.

Rangers are expected to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and Steven Gerrard will surely demand much better performance from his team next time.

