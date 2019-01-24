Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic and Rangers results on Twitter

Glasgow Rangers suffered a 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership clash away from Ibrox on Wednesday.
The Gers new January signing Jermain Defoe scored 12 minutes into his Rangers debut. However, the home side restored parity 10 minutes later when Eammon Brophy scored, robbing Joe Worrall, before finishing sharply.
In the second half, Jordan Jones scored the winner against the club he will join this summer, to earn all three points for Kilmarnock.
With that defeat, Rangers are now three points behind Celtic who won 4-0 against St Mirren.
Former Celtic striker turned football pundit Chris Sutton took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:
.@btsportfootball Great to be back last night for a full card… one of the best seasons in years… Kilmarnock and once again Aberdeen putting in title challenges… Celtic new boys off to a sharp start and Defoe off the mark but a real kick in the plums for Rangers…
New January signing Oliver Burke, on loan from West Bromwich Albion, scored twice for the Bhoys. Scott Sinclair scored from a penalty in the first half, before substitute Timothy Weah completed the scoring.
Rangers are expected to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and Steven Gerrard will surely demand much better performance from his team next time.