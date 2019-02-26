Chris Sutton reacts to Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic exit

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has completed his move to Premier League side Leicester City.
The Scottish champions will be devastated with the blow and it will be interesting to see how they cope with this.
Neil Lennon has been confirmed as Rodgers’ replacement for now.
Rodgers was on the verge of completing another successful domestic season with Celtic but he has decided to abandon his project with them and take over at Leicester.
The fans will be gutted with the manager’s decision but they will have to move on.
Lennon has a difficult task ahead of him and he will need to make an instant impact. It will be a tricky time for the players as well who will have to adapt to a new style of play at this crucial stage of the season.
Celtic are leading the title race right now and they cannot afford to make any mistakes.
Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has given his reaction to Brendan Rodgers’ exit on his Twitter account. He also sent out a message to the former Celtic manager wishing him good luck in his dream job.
His tweet read: “Good luck to Brendan Rodgers in his new dream job.”
