Chris Sutton reacts to Aston Villa’s win, heaps praise on John McGinn

24 August, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa picked up an impressive win over Everton in the Premier League last night.

El Ghazi and Wesley scored in either half to give Dean Smith his first three points of the season.

The newly promoted side crashed to two consecutive defeats against Spurs and Bournemouth in their opening games and they will be relieved to have broken that streak here.

Aston Villa were impressive throughout the ninety minutes and they deserved to win against the Toffees.

Popular pundit Chris Sutton has now taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the game.

Marco Silva’s side were outthought on the night and he won’t be too pleased with the performances of his players.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of positives for the home side and John McGinn’s performance seems to have impressed Chris Sutton.

The hardworking midfielder put in another solid display and he picked up an assist as well.

The 24-year-old has been quite impressive in the Premier League so far and Dean Smith will be hoping he can continue in this rich vein of form this season.

