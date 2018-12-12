Chris Sutton reacts on Twitter after Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths given extended break to deal with gambling issues

According to reports from The Mirror, Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths will be given an extended break from football to deal with his ongoing gambling issues.
The Bhoys manager Brendan Rodgers has given his full support to the player, and has said that the club will provide him with the professional help.
Griffiths was targeting to get a few games under his belt during this busy fixture schedule, but he was not at training ahead of Celtic’s Europa League match. Rodgers said that he is struggling at the moment, and the striker could be out of action for a while.
Former Celtic striker and club hero Chris Sutton has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after hearing the news on the 28-year-old. He tweeted:
Best wishes and support to Leigh Griffiths. Lets hope to see him back in a Celtic shirt before long… https://t.co/aansN0s4K3
The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries this season, and has managed just six league starts for the Bhoys.
Griffiths has scored 104 goals in 198 appearances for the Hoops, but has only been given a rotational role this term.
Griffiths has managed 11 starts across all competitions for Celtic this term, but it seems he will remain absent for a while before he gets into a proper mental shape to play again.