Chris Sutton reacts on Twitter about Brendan Rodgers leaving Celtic

Popular football pundit Chris Sutton has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after news broke out that Brendan Rodgers has decided to part aways with Celtic.
According to reports from the Glasgow Evening Times, Brendan Rodgers has left the club to succeed Claude Puel at Leicester City.
The report adds that Kolo Toure and assistant Chris Davies will join Rodgers at the Premier League club, who find themselves 12th in the league table.
Sutton says former Celtic boss Neil Lennon looks the likely candidate the replace Rodgers. He added that the timing of Rodgers’s departure is surprising.
Neil Lennon looks like he’s back in at Celtic… Brendan Rodgers off to Leicester… surprising timing for Brendan to leave now and not in the summer…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 26, 2019
According to John Percy of the Telegraph, talks are progressing between Leicester City and Celtic over a move to appoint Rodgers as their next manager after the Foxes made an official move on Monday.
Rodgers is a hugely successful manager at Celtic. He won back to back domestic trebles at the Bhoys, and it looks like he is set to return to the Premier League once again.