Chris Sutton reacts as Steven Gerrard’s Rangers advance to the Europa League last-32

Rangers secured a 1-1 draw against Young Boys at Ibrox last night to book their place in the round of 32 of the Europa League.
Alfredo Morelos put weekend’s disappointment behind him to open the scoring 30 minutes into the game, but a Borna Barisic own goal meant the visitors left with a point after a nervy end to the game for Rangers.
Despite the draw, Steven Gerrard’s men booked a spot in the knockout stages as runners-up in Group G behind FC Porto, and will hope to get a favourable team when the draws are made on Monday.
Popular pundit Chris Sutton was impressed with Rangers and particularly Morelos, reacting thus to the result on Twitter:
Well done to Rangers and Morelos tonight 👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 12, 2019
It’s the first time since 2010-11 that Rangers will be playing in Europe beyond Christmas, and Morelos 14th goal of the competition and sixth of the group stage – the most by any player – was crucial to their progress.
Ryan Jack will miss the first-leg in February after picking up a second yellow card in stoppage-time, and that was perhaps the only disappointment of the night.
The Light Blues could come up against one of the continent’s bigwigs in Monday’s draws, and Gerrard will fancy his side’s chances against any team in the knockout stages after a brilliant group campaign.