Chris Sutton reacts as Steve Bruce becomes Newcastle United’s head coach

Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Steve Bruce as the club’s new head coach on a three-year deal.
The former Sheffield Wednesday boss replaces Rafa Benitez at Saint James’ Park, and he becomes the club’s 10th manager since Mike Ashley became owner.
The 58-year-old has always dreamed of managing the club he supported as a kid, and he finally gets the chance to after being in charge of nine clubs and spending 21 years in management.
Popular pundit Chris Sutton has reacted on Twitter to Bruce’s appointment as the man to take charge of Newcastle next thus:
Good luck to Steve Bruce at Newcastle. A superb man manager who’s returning to the club he loves… let’s hope he gets money to spend to kick the club on… https://t.co/GhVRSuIn3Y
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) July 17, 2019
Bruce is expected to meet the Newcastle squad after today’s Premier League Asia Trophy match against Wolves.
His appointment is an unpopular one with the fans, largely because of his past affiliation with Sunderland, and it will be interesting to see if he can win them over, and more importantly, keep the Magpies in the Premier League next season.