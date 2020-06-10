Chris Sutton reacts as Odsonne Edouard is named Celtic Player of the Year

French striker Odsonne Edouard has been named as the Celtic Player of the Year for 2019-20 following an impressive individual campaign.

The 22-year-old ended the season with 28 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions, beating Fraser Forster, Christopher Jullien, Scott Brown, Ryan Christie, Kristoffer Ajer, Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Olivier Ntcham and Jeremie Frimpong to the prize.





Edouard’s impressive campaign has caught the eyes of several Premier League clubs, but Celtic are hoping they can have him around for next season’s 10-in-a-row bid following the huge role he played in helping them land a ninth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Hoops legend Chris Sutton has reacted to the Frenchman emerging as Celtic POTY thus on Twitter:

The France youth international is huge favourites to emerge as the Scottish Football Writers Player of the Year and PFA Scotland Player of the Year following his amazing performances that helped Celtic to the title and Scottish League Cup.

Edouard scored 23 goals in 52 games last term and 11 goals in 29 games in his first season at Parkhead, and he will definitely go down in history as one of the club’s greatest finishers of all time.

He has just two years left on the four-year deal he signed in the summer of 2018 when he moved to Celtic permanently from Paris Saint-Germain following a successful season-long loan, and it will be interesting to see if he would put pen to paper on an extension.