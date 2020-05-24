Chris Sutton reacts as Celtic’s Neil Lennon claims he would have been sacked if he went two seasons without a trophy like Rangers’ Steven Gerrard

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes that he would have been sacked had he gone two seasons without a trophy like his Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard.

The Hoops boss led his side to nine-in-a-row last week and is increasingly confident of helping them to 10 consecutive Scottish Premiership titles at the end of next season.

Gerrard will look to stop Celtic next term, but has so far failed to prove that he has what it takes to having gone two campaigns without a silverware.

Given the pressure and standard set at both Glasgow clubs, only two managers in Old Firm history have escaped getting sacked after going two full seasons without winning nothing.

The Rangers boss is set for his third season at Ibrox, and he isn’t at the risk of getting sacked ahead of 2020-21.

Lennon reckons that wouldn’t have been possible if the same had happened at Parkhead during his current reign, though.

“Probably not, such is the nature in Glasgow and the level of expectation,” the Celtic boss replied when asked on BT Sport if he thinks he would still be in the dugout if he had gone two seasons without a trophy.

“There’s been a steady improvement in Rangers. They were strong in the first half of the season. We were getting pushed and were responding all the time.

“Then in the second half, we responded even better to a point where teams around us couldn’t keep up with us and that’s something I don’t take lightly. It takes a certain mentality to do that, to keep winning when everyone expects you to win.”

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton completely agrees with his former teammate, though, reacting thus on Twitter to his sack claims:

He has a point… https://t.co/aEvoex4jyy — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) May 23, 2020

The Rangers board and fans have been very patient with Gerrard, and the manner in which the season was concluded definitely gave him a pass.

Failure to challenge and stop Celtic from landing the title next season could prove to be the end of his time at Ibrox, though, and it will be interesting to see what he does differently when the campaign starts.