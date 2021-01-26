Chris Sutton reacts as Celtic’s Jeremie Frimpong edges closer to Bayer Leverkusen move

Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong is on the verge of joining Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the coming days having travelled to Germany to seal the deal.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon revealed that the 20-year-old told him he wants to leave Parkhead this month and will not be signing a new deal.





Celtic and Leverkusen appear to have struck a deal, and the Manchester City academy graduate will now look to impress in Germany once the move goes through.

Frimpong joined the Scottish Premiership giants for around £300,000 in the summer of 2019, and he has since established himself as a regular player in Lennon’s starting XI.

Celtic are set to make a huge profit from his sales, and Hoops legend Chris Sutton has reacted thus on Twitter as he edges to an exit:

£11.5 Frimpong to Leverkusen… that’s a lot based on this season’s performances… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) January 26, 2021

Sportslens View

The Dutch youngster signed a four-year contract when he joined Celtic in a deal that could rise to £1 million, given various clauses that could be activated, including first-team appearances and achievements.

While he failed to make the grade at City, Frimpong impressed with the youth sides, catching Celtic’s eyes during a game against their Under-23s.

Man. City inserted a sell-on clause that entitles them to 30% of any fee he commands anytime he leaves Parkhead, and the Premier League giants are due a windfall in the coming days from the look of things.