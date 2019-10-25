Chris Sutton reacts as Celtic secure massive Europa League victory against Lazio

Celtic came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory in their Group E Europa League clash against Serie A side Lazio at Parkhead last night.
Manuel Lazzari put the visitors ahead five minutes from the break, and Neil Lennon’s men couldn’t find a response until the 67th minute when a brilliant Ryan Christie’s strike drew them level.
Lazio had rattled the post minutes earlier and were close to restoring their lead, only for Fraser Forster to deny Marco Parolo.
Celtic left it late to complete the comeback and secure a first win against an Italian side since October 2007 when Christopher Jullien rose highest to head in Christie’s cross in the 89th minute.
The Italians weren’t going to go down without a fight, but Forster was on hand to deny them again, stopping Danilo Cataldi from equalising in the dying seconds with a brilliant save.
The result meant the Hoops have avoided defeat in their opening three games of a Europa League campaign for the first time since 2014-15, and former striker Chris Sutton was more than delighted with the victory.
Here is how the Hoops legend reacted to the win on Twitter:
What a comeback in Paradise ☘️what a night… Celtic do a job on the Italians👏👏Christopher Jullien 👏👏Fraser Forster 👏👏 Brilliant
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 24, 2019
Ryan Christie 👏👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 24, 2019
Celtic top the group following two victories and a draw, and they will fancy their chances of advancing to the knockout stages following a great start to their Europa campaign.