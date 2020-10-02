Chris Sutton reacts as Celtic doesn’t draw Leicester City in the Europa League

Celtic have been drawn alongside Sparta Prague, AC Milan and Lille in the group H of the 2020-21 Europa League campaign.

They could have been drawn alongside Leicester City due to the pots they both belong and reunite with former manager Brendan Rodgers, and Hoops legend Chris Sutton isn’t excited that didn’t happen, reacting thus on Twitter:





Sparta Prague…Leicester got away with it… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 2, 2020

The former Celtic striker wasn’t pleased with how the Foxes boss switched Parkhead for the King Power Stadium in February 2019 and would have loved to see him face his old side in the competition.

Drawing Leicester would have given Neil Lennon’s side the opportunity to prove themselves against one of the best teams in the English Premier League, but they have gotten a very tough group nonetheless.

Great draw for Celtic…

Sparta Prague

AC Milan

Lille — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 2, 2020

While AC Milan are no longer the super powers they used to be, the Serie A giants still boast of a strong squad and will be keen to win the competition.

Celtic will also be facing a strong French side in Lille, while Sparta can’t be underrated after they held Barcelona and Inter Milan to draws in the group stage of last season’s Champions League.

The Scottish Premiership giants will hope to advance to the knockout stages, but it won’t come easy given the kind of opposition they will be coming up against in group H.