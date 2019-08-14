Chris Sutton reacts as Celtic crash out of the Champions League

Celtic missed out on reaching the Champions League play-off round after suffering a 4-3 loss at the hands of Romanian outfit CFR Cluj at home on Tuesday night.
The Hoops played a 1-1 draw during the first-leg of third qualifying round last week, and were 11 minutes away from advancing having raced into a 3-2 lead.
Two late goals from the visitors condemned Celtic to the Europa League, and the Scottish Premiership giants have now exited the competition at this stage in successive seasons, after losing to AEK Athens last term.
Club legend Chris Sutton wasn’t in a great mood after the game, and here is how he reacted to the result on Twitter:
That’s the Tierney money gone tonight… the messing about in the last few windows has bitten Celtic on the backside… this day was always coming…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 13, 2019
Despite cashing in on Kieran Tierney and making £25 million from his sales, Celtic are yet to make quality additions this summer, with manager Neil Lennon not trusting the direct replacement he brought in.
Midfielder Callum McGregor started the game at left-back in place of summer signing Boli Bolingoli, and the hosts were out of sorts in the closing and most crucial stages of the clash.
Celtic will now face Sherrif Tiraspol or AIK in the Europa League play-offs, and qualifying for the second-tier continental competition is now pertinent after they blew their Champions League chances.