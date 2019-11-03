Chris Sutton reacts as Celtic brush Hibernian aside to advance to Scottish League Cup final

Celtic secured their place in the Scottish League Cup final with an empathic 5-2 victory against Hibernian at Hampden this evening, with a goal from Callum McGregor and braces from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Scott Brown getting the job done.
The Hoops have won each of the last three League Cup finals and will fancy their chances of winning another one when they face either Rangers or Hearts in December.
Having won the last three domestic trebles, Celtic are on course to making it four in a row, and they proved their dominance from start to finish against Hibs.
Neil Lennon’s men were 3-1 up heading into the break, and the side’s skipper completed the job with two great goals when play resumed.
Celtic have now won 30 consecutive domestic cup ties and will compete for their 10th consecutive domestic trophy next month.
Hoops legend Chris Sutton was blown away by the performance of the Bhoys, and here is how he reacted to it on Twitter:
Terrific display from Celtic 5-2…Scott Brown at the double⚽️⚽️ Elyounoussi superb 👏👏 Another Cup Final🏆
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 2, 2019
Celtic have lost just twice in 25 games in 2019-20, and are looking as strong as ever as they look to make a clean sweep of all three domestic prizes again.