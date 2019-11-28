Chris Sutton reacts as Celtic blow Rennes away to book place in Europa League last-32

Celtic blew Ligue 1 outfit Rennes away at Parkhead on Thursday night to book their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League.
Neil Lennon’s men ran out 3-1 winners, with goals from Lewis Morgan, Ryan Christie and Michael Johnston getting the job done.
The Hoops have topped Group E with one game to spare with 13 points after winning four games and drawing once, and will now look to concentrate on moving further than the round of 32 in the competition.
Celtic legend Chris Sutton was full of praises for the Scottish Premiership giants, reacting thus on Twitter after the game:
Job done, group done… don’t get bored of this… Celtic relentless at present… great to see Mikey Johnston back with a terrific goal👏👏👏☘️
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 28, 2019
Celtic travel to Romania to face CFR Cluj in a fortnight for their last game of the group stage – a dead rubber.
Celtic have avoided defeat in each of their first five group stage games in Europe for the first time, and have won four consecutive games in major European competitions (excluding qualifiers) for the first time since November 2002.