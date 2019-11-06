Chris Sutton reacts as Callum McGregor signs new Celtic deal

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has put pen to paper for a new five-year deal at the Parkhead club.
The 26-year-old has been a key member of the squad since making his debut in 2014, and has played a huge role in the domestic dominance that has seen the Hoops win the last three domestic trebles, scoring 25 goals in 160 appearances over the course of those three campaigns.
McGregor has continued his fine form for Celtic this term, scoring four goals in 24 appearances, and has now joined Scott Bain and James Forrest in signing new long-term deals in the last week.
Hoops legend Chris Sutton is pleased to see the club hold on to one of their best players going forward, and here is how he reacted to the official announcement on Twitter:
Good news for this for Celtic… https://t.co/vQHTSUo1rk
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 6, 2019
The Scotland international was targeted by Premier League sides Leicester City and Bournemouth during the summer transfer window, and Celtic have done well to secure his services in the long-term.
McGregor signed a two-year contract extension last December, but is now committed to the Scottish Premiership giants until 2024 having joined the youth academy 18 years ago.
He emerged as the club’s player of the year last season and will now hope to help them successfully defend their treble this term as Celtic aim to make it 10 league titles in a row next season.