Chris Sutton reacts after Steven Gerrard says Rangers wouldn’t even take £50 million for Alfredo Morelos

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has claimed the club won’t be listening to offers for Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos in January, even if suitors offer as much as £50 million.
The 23-year-old is on the radar of a couple of English Premier League sides after his outstanding start to the season, but the Ibrox outfit aren’t ready to let him go midway through the campaign.
Rangers are challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title, with only goal difference currently separating them after 13 games, and they could be playing in the Europa League knockout stages at the turn of the year.
Hoops legend Chris Sutton has reacted to Gerrard’s claims, giving a two-word sarcastic response to it on Twitter:
Of course… https://t.co/xoVBLvXJyn
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 28, 2019
With 22 goals in 27 games for Rangers so far this season, Morelos is in red hot form, and despite the club sending out a transfer warning to suitors, it won’t stop them from coming after his signature in January.
The Colombian isn’t worth £40 or £50 million, though, and there is no doubt that the Light Blues won’t hesitate to cash in if such a mouthwatering offer is tabled.
However, it’s impossible to see such offer coming their way, and around £15 to £20 million could be enough to prise him away from Ibrox next summer.