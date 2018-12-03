Chris Sutton raves about Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie

Celtic won the Scottish Cup on Sunday thanks to a well taken goal from Ryan Christie. It was their seventh straight domestic trophy.
The midfielder has done well to hold down a regular starting berth under Brendan Rodgers after struggling to prove himself at the club.
Former player and popular pundit Chris Sutton has now lavished praise on the Celtic midfielder for his determination.
Sutton tweeted that Ryan Christie is an example for all young players. He also praised the Celtic player’s will to work hard and not give up when the going got tough.
.@btsportfootball Magnificent 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 for Celtic👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Ryan Christie a great example to all young players never give up👊
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 2, 2018
At one point it seemed like Christie wouldn’t have a future at Celtic. He was sent out on loan for long periods.
However, the player has done well to prove his worth and earn the manager’s trust this season. He will be delighted with these comments from the former players and he will look to build on his impressive start.