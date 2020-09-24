Chris Sutton raves about Celtic duo after 1-0 win vs Riga

Celtic picked up a 1-0 win over Riga in the Europa League tonight and former star Chris Sutton has heaped praise on the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Elyounoussi after their match-winning performances.

Well played Jeremie Frimpong👏👏 — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) September 24, 2020

Thank god for Elyounoussi… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) September 24, 2020

Both players were crucial to Celtic’s narrow win tonight. Frimpong came on as a substitute and helped set up the winning goal for the Hoops, scored by Elyounoussi.

The young right-back added some much-needed pace and flair to the side and he helped open up the Riga defence with his mazy runs.

Meanwhile, Elyounoussi showed his sharpness in the final third by putting away a vital chance.

Celtic will know that they need to improve a lot in the coming weeks. Lennon will be demanding a better performance in the next outing.

The Scottish giants struggled to create too many chances during the game and they will need to more imagination in their midfield in order to break down the deep defences in Europe.

The Hoops will be hoping to do well in the Europa League after crashing out of the Champions League earlier on.