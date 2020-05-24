Chris Sutton: Rangers lucky the gap is only 13 points with Celtic

Glasgow Rangers finished second in the 2019-20 SPFL behind Celtic after the season was canceled due to the ongoing global health crisis.

The Ibrox club were 13 points behind Celtic at the top when football in Scotland was stopped. Rangers felt aggrieved as Celtic were decided champions despite so many games left to be played.

However, according to former Celtic striker and club legend Chris Sutton, the Light Blues could’ve been more than 20 points behind if all 38 games were played.

As a result, Celtic have now won the Scottish Premiership nine times in a row. Sutton feels that it was getting embarrassing for the Gers as the gap between the clubs could’ve grown.

“The best team won, winning 26 out of 30 games is absolutely phenomenal. The gap was so big,” said Sutton.

“When you look at both team’s form, obviously the game at Ibrox wasn’t played, in many respects Rangers are lucky the gap is only 13 points because the form that Celtic were in it could have been more than 20 points, it was getting a little bit embarrassing.”

Sutton – Celtic cheerleader or pundit?

While there is no doubt that the best team has been awarded the title, Sutton’s remarks on point-gap smacks of arrogance.

It has to be remembered that he is not just a former Celtic player, not just a Celtic fan, but a football pundit as well, whose views are being treated seriously by millions of fans across the world.

It seems taking shots at Rangers has become his daily job. Rangers were poor in the second half of the season, but there were plenty of games left to turn the tide.

Eventually, Rangers could have fallen 20 points short of Celtic or could have reduced the gap to 5-6 points as well. However, such comments are not expected from a pundit.