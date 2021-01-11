Chris Sutton questions Christopher Jullien decision – Celtic fans react

Celtic are facing a quarantine crisis ahead of their Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian.

As many as 13 players have been asked to self-isolate after Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has been tested positive for coronavirus.


Julien, who travelled with the Celtic squad for their trip to Dubai, has tested positive for Covid-19 on the squad’s return.

The Celtic defender has been told to isolate. At the same time, the Scottish government has asked all travellers who had returned from Dubai since January 3 to self-isolate as well.

Celtic have a big squad and probably they will be able to field a decent squad against Hibs despite such a crisis. However, the decision to take Julien with the squad to Dubai has baffled everyone.

Chris Sutton, former Celtic striker turned popular pundit, has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the news broke out.

Earlier this month, Celtic suffered an injury nightmare after Julien picked up a serious knee injury against Dundee United.

The defender was stretchered off during the game, and it was reported that he would be out for at least four months on the sidelines.

Michael Stewart has also criticised the decision to take Julien for a trip to Dubai. He wrote on Twitter:

“The fact Christopher Julien, who is out for 4 months injured, went to Dubai got COVID and now 13 teammates his manager and asst manager have to self isolate sort of epitomises the whole saga.”