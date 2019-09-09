Chris Sutton predicts Tottenham striker Harry Kane to break break Wayne Rooney’s England record

Popular football pundit Chris Sutton has predicted that Tottenham striker Harry Kane ‘will surely’ break Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record for England.
Rooney has scored 53 goals for his country, and Sutton feels that Kane can easily break his record.
The Spurs striker scored a hat-trick on Saturday in England’s win over Bulgaria, which puts him on 25 goals for his country.
Sutton has hailed him as a ‘phenomenal’ striker and a ‘natural finisher’ like Alan Shearer. The Newcastle legend has scored 30 goals for his country, and surely Kane will overtake that record.
Kane is only 26, and so has a lot of football left in him. Surely, he can break Rooney’s record if he keeps performing at this level.
Sutton adds that Kane is an ‘ultimate finisher’ and sets a good example for younger players in the England squad.
Kane is the first choice striker for Gareth Southgate. Although the likes of Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham could be used in the number 9 role, surely Kane is the main striker for England. And he is expected to retain that position for years.
“Harry Kane will surely break Wayne Rooney’s England record of 53 goals,” wrote Sutton for the Daily Mail.
“The 26-year-old is a phenomenal finisher. His game is not based on pace. Two of his three goals at Wembley came from the spot, but the fact that Kane admitted he takes up to 50 penalties in a practice session shows how meticulous he is.
“He leaves nothing to chance. He looks after himself, and sets a good example for the younger players in the England squad.
“Bulgaria did not help themselves. The first goal they conceded was a lesson in how not to pass it out from the back. Raheem Sterling stole the ball, and Kane ensured he was in the right place to put it away.
“He then scored his two penalties in emphatic fashion. So Rooney’s record should be a target, and there are a few reasons why.”