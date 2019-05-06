Chris Sutton predicts Ajax vs Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 against Ajax at home in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final but football pundit Chris Sutton believes the north Londoners can still turn it around.
Spurs will face Ajax away from home on Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League, and the former Celtic striker feels that Mauricio Pochettino‘s side might win in Holland.
Sutton adds that Spurs will be a different side with Heung-min Son returning to the starting line up.
“Yeah I fancy them, I really do, I don’t know whether you do or not as you’re probably one of those on the Ajax bandwagon as they got the result away but different pressure for Ajax,” said Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live (19:06, Sunday May 5th).
“Because Ajax beat Spurs last week you think it’s a foregone conclusion but Spurs have Son coming back, Ajax are going to be under pressure, when they went to Real Madrid and Juventus it was a shock to nothing,” he added.
Many Spurs fans will hope that Sutton is spot on with his prediction. Although Ajax are favourites to go through, Spurs are well equipped to pose a strong challenge.
It will be a great achievement for Spurs if they reach the Champions League final by beating Ajax. The Dutch side have got a narrow lead but Spurs are more than capable of getting a positive result away from home.
Spurs were awful in the first half against Ajax, and although their performance improved after the break, they were simply not good enough. There is hardly any room for error in the second leg.