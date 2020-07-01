Chris Sutton praises Norwich City forward Adam Idah

Chris Sutton has praised Norwich City forward Adam Idah on Twitter for his performance against Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Idah was in action for Norwich in their Premier League game against Arsenal in North London.





The forward did not start the match, but the 19-year-old came on as a substitute at the start of the second half.

According to WhoScored, the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international took one shot which was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 72.7%, and took 18 touches.

So far this season, the teenager has made one start and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Canaries, according to WhoScored.

Former Norwich striker Sutton was following the match on Wednesday evening, and he has praised the display produced by Idah.

Arsenal ruthless. Norwich masters of their own downfall. Ray of light for Norwich Adam Idah looks a real handful !! — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) July 1, 2020

Relegation worries

The 4-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday evening has enhanced Norwich’s chances of getting relegated to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The Canaries are at the foot of the league table at the moment with 21 points from 32 matches, as many as seven points behind 17th-placed Watford.

It does look likely that Norwich will be in the Championship next season.