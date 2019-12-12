Chris Sutton praises Celtic youngster Scott Robertson

Celtic suffered a 2-0 defeat against FC Cluj in the Europa League on Thursday night.
The Bhoys still finished as group leaders and progressed to the knockout rounds. Cluj also secured their spot in the Europa League last-32 with this win.
Goals from Andrei Burca and Damjan Djokovic sealed the victory for the home side. As a result, Lazio were eliminated despite their victory over Rennes.
Neil Lennon made several changes to the side that won against Rangers in the Betfred Cup final. The Celtic boss handed a debut to teenage midfielder Scott Robertson.
The 18-year-old looked calm, composed, and produced a tidy performance. Former Celtic striker turned popular football pundit Chris Sutton took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:
Proud moment for Scott Robertson …well done to him on his debut☘️👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 12, 2019
He was slotted in next to Olivier Ntcham in the midfield anchor role, and he did well on his debut.
Celtic managed 66% of possession, attempted eight shots of which they managed to keep three on target, and earned two corners during the game, according to BBC Sport.