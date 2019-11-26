Chris Sutton, Oli McBurnie, Michael Beale, and Trevor Sinclair shower praises on Aston Villa star Jack Grealish after Newcastle United masterclass

Aston Villa ended their run of three consecutive Premier League defeats with a 2-0 victory against Newcastle United last night, securing their fourth win of the campaign to move three places and four points clear the drop zone.
The returning Jack Grealish ran the show for the hosts, winning both free-kicks from which Conor Hourihane and Anwar El Ghazi scored.
Villa had been without their influential skipper for the last three games due to a calf injury, and he proved his quality against Newcastle.
Grealish had the most touches (96), most shots (5), most shots on target (2), most chances created (5), most passes in the final third (49) and most touches in the opposition box (11) in the game.
Former Aston Villa striker Chris Sutton, ex-West Ham man Trevor Sinclair, Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie and Rangers coach Michael Beale were all in awe of the Villa midfielder after his Newcastle masterclass, and here is how the quartet reacted to his performance on Twitter:
Villa well worth their win… Grealish outstanding, wonderful to watch👏👏 Saint-Maximin aside Newcastle didn’t turn up…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 25, 2019
Jack Grealish was quality tonight; deceptively quick, can pick a pass out & beat a man, strong in possession, goal threat and presses well, top player
— Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) November 25, 2019
Grealish delightful to watch
— Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) November 25, 2019
Jack Grealish is a top player. One of the players I’ve enjoyed watching most in the PL this season.
He has loads of personality & it’s important that our young homegrown players have that healthy self belief. In the last year, He has matured so much under Dean Smith & staff
— Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) November 25, 2019
Grealish missed out on the last England squad due to injury, but is definitely putting himself into Gareth Southgate’s Euros 2020 plans with his fine performances, and it’s almost impossible to see him miss out on the final squad for next summer’s tournament given his current electric form.