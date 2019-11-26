Blog Teams Aston Villa Chris Sutton, Oli McBurnie, Michael Beale, and Trevor Sinclair shower praises on Aston Villa star Jack Grealish after Newcastle United masterclass

26 November, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Rangers, Site News

Aston Villa ended their run of three consecutive Premier League defeats with a 2-0 victory against Newcastle United last night, securing their fourth win of the campaign to move three places and four points clear the drop zone.

The returning Jack Grealish ran the show for the hosts, winning both free-kicks from which Conor Hourihane and Anwar El Ghazi scored.

Villa had been without their influential skipper for the last three games due to a calf injury, and he proved his quality against Newcastle.

Grealish had the most touches (96), most shots (5), most shots on target (2), most chances created (5), most passes in the final third (49) and most touches in the opposition box (11) in the game.

Former Aston Villa striker Chris Sutton, ex-West Ham man Trevor Sinclair, Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie and Rangers coach Michael Beale were all in awe of the Villa midfielder after his Newcastle masterclass, and here is how the quartet reacted to his performance on Twitter:

Grealish missed out on the last England squad due to injury, but is definitely putting himself into Gareth Southgate’s Euros 2020 plans with his fine performances, and it’s almost impossible to see him miss out on the final squad for next summer’s tournament given his current electric form.

