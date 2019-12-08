Chris Sutton & Moussa Dembélé react as Celtic beat Rangers to Scottish League Cup

10-man Celtic pipped Rangers to the Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park on Sunday evening, with Christopher Jullien’s 60th-minute header making all the difference.
Steven Gerrard’s men dominated the first-half, but were unable to convert their chances.
Rangers had a huge opportunity to restore parity three minutes after Celtic’s opener after they were awarded a penalty when Jeremie Frimpong fouled Alfredo Morelos in the box.
The Hoops full-back was shown his marching orders, but Fraser Forster saved Morelos’ spotkick, and Celtic held on to the end.
Here is how Chris Sutton and former Celtic striker Moussa Dembélé reacted to the victory on Twitter:
And still ☘️🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆Superb game Rangers deserved more… Fraser Forster 👏👏👏 Serial winners
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 8, 2019
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 🤷🏾♂️
— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) December 8, 2019
The Hoops have now won four Scottish League Cups in a row and a 10th consecutive domestic trophy, and it took them just a single shot on target to get the job done.
The French defender appeared a yard offside, and while Rangers would have wished VAR was available to help them, their striker didn’t help matters.
Morelos wasted a number of chances, including one in stoppage time as, and his wait for a goal against Celtic goes on.
Forster was brilliant all day, denying Ryan Jack before the break and also shutting out Morelos on two other occasions, and Celtic will be more than keen to make his loan move permanent