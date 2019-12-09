Chris Sutton mocks Rangers after Celtic beat them in Scottish League Cup final

Rangers came short once again when it mattered most against Celtic, losing the final of the Scottish League Cup to their bitter rivals at Hampden Park yesterday.
Steven Gerrard’s men should have secured victory in the opening 45 minutes following an impressive start to the game.
However, they couldn’t find the back of the net, with Hoops goalkeeper Fraser Forster making some brilliant saves.
Celtic scored with their only attempt on target of the game – a Christopher Jullien’s 60th-minute header – and Rangers just couldn’t find a way back, with Alfredo Morelos wasting a huge chance from the spot three minutes later.
The Colombian was felled by Jeremie Frimpong – who was subsequently sent off – in the box, but Forster was on hand to save his penalty kick.
Despite playing the last 27 minutes of the clash with one more man, Rangers failed to score, with Celtic proving why they are the biggest team in the land with a resolute performance.
Hoops legend Chris Sutton wasn’t going to let go of a chance to mock Rangers, and he has aimed a fresh dig at them on Twitter:
And they are still coming…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 8, 2019
Celtic currently lead the way in the Scottish Premiership table with two points, with Rangers behind them, and it will be interesting to see if the Ibrox outfit can stop Neil Lennon’s side from winning their ninth consecutive title.
The fourth round of the Scottish Cup kicks off next month, and Rangers will hope they can go all the way to the final and stop Celtic from securing their fourth domestic treble in a row.