Chris Sutton mocks Rangers after Aberdeen defeat

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has mocked Steven Gerrard’s side after the defeat against Aberdeen in the cup game last night.
Earlier in the season, Gerrard claimed that Rangers are a class above Aberdeen and now Sutton has mocked him for this comments.
The popular pundit also joked that Rangers must be concentrating on the league and that is the reason behind their poor cup performance.
Aberdeen a class above Rangers once again 👏👏👏…looks like Rangers are concentrating on the league…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 12, 2019
In reality, Celtic are well ahead of their rivals in the title race and Rangers are unlikely to catch up this season.
It will be interesting to see how Rangers bounce back from last night’s disappointing result.
The Ibrox outfit were very poor and the players will have to come up with a strong reaction in the next game.
Rangers had a great chance of winning the competition but now they are out of it because of a lacklustre showing.
Sutton’s comments will only worsen the feeling among the Rangers fans.
Steven Gerrard’s side have improved this season but they have failed to take the next step when it mattered.
Rangers will need to add to their squad in the summer and give it their best shot again next season.