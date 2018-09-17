Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chris Sutton makes a prediction about Wolves

Chris Sutton makes a prediction about Wolves

17 September, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Wolves picked up a 1-0 win over Burnley thanks to a second half goal from Raul Jimenez yesterday.

Nuno’s side are now 9th in the table with eight points from five matches.

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton believes that the newly promoted outfit will have a good season in the Premier League and they will secure a top eight finish.

He said:

 

Wolves have spent heavily on their squad this summer and anything below a top eight finish would be very disappointing. They have the players and the manager to challenge for the Europa League spots.

The Molineux outfit have made a slow start to the season but they have impressed in every game. Wolves aren’t easy to beat despite being an attacking team.

If they can continue to improve, they will have a good chance of securing a respectable finish.

Wolves still need to improve their defence to properly challenge for European football though. It will be interesting to see if they sign a defender in January.

Tottenham keeping tabs on Man Utd's Eric Bailly
Everton fans react to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's display vs West Ham

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com