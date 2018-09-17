Chris Sutton makes a prediction about Wolves

Wolves picked up a 1-0 win over Burnley thanks to a second half goal from Raul Jimenez yesterday.
Nuno’s side are now 9th in the table with eight points from five matches.
BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton believes that the newly promoted outfit will have a good season in the Premier League and they will secure a top eight finish.
He said:
They notched up another victory this afternoon…
Just how high up the Premier League table could @Wolves finish? 🐺@chris_sutton73 says they’ll be “in the top eight” 👀#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/WaRICY2Svs
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) September 16, 2018
Wolves have spent heavily on their squad this summer and anything below a top eight finish would be very disappointing. They have the players and the manager to challenge for the Europa League spots.
The Molineux outfit have made a slow start to the season but they have impressed in every game. Wolves aren’t easy to beat despite being an attacking team.
If they can continue to improve, they will have a good chance of securing a respectable finish.
Wolves still need to improve their defence to properly challenge for European football though. It will be interesting to see if they sign a defender in January.